Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Benaulim: On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Russian colleague, Sergey Lavrov, for in-depth discussions on a variety of topics, including bilateral cooperation, the war in Ukraine, and regional and global matters of mutual concern.

The meetings occurred at a beach resort in Benaulim on the eve of a meeting of the SCO's Council of Foreign Ministers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Goa this morning for the SCO summit, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by flying drones into the Kremlin.—Inputs from Agencies