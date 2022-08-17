Jaishankar holds joint commission meet with Thai counterpart in Bangkok

New Delhi: Visiting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Jaishankar attended the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting as the two countries celebrated 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The meeting took place at the Shangri-la Hotel from 9 a.m. to 11.45 a.m.

According to a statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry, the meeting will enhance bilateral relations in all dimensions, including political security, economic trade and investment connectivity, social and cultural cooperation, as well as strengthen regional and sub-regional cooperation and revitalise bilateral relations after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the contemporary context, India’s ‘Act East’ policy has been complimented by Thailand’s ‘Look West’ policy. Thailand is the Chairman of ASEAN for 2019 and also the Country Coordinator for India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2018-21.

—IANS