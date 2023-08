Jaipur: On Friday night, the Anti-Corruption Bureau reportedly arrested Sushil Gurjar, the husband of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar, along with two others for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

A 'patta' was not issued since they allegedly accepted money in exchange.

The Congress board is located within the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation.—Inputs from Agencies