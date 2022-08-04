Jaipur civic official, 2 others held in graft cases

Jaipur: A team of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested three people, including the Chief Fire Officer of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, in separate cases of graft.





Rajasthan ACB Director General B L Soni said the ACB team arrested Jagdish Phulwari, Chief Fire Officer, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, and his driver Shrawan Kumar. The accused official had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a firm for issuance of fire NOC (no objection certificate).





After verification, a trap was laid and the driver was caught red-handed while taking the bribe. Both have been placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Soni said.





In Hanumangarh district, Agriculture Supervisor of Gram Panchayat Malwani, Dayaram, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer to clear his file for farm pond construction, the ACB DG said.—PTI