Jain Temples In Prayagraj Impose Dress Code

Prayagraj: Following the trend of Hindu temples enforcing a ‘dress code’ for devotees in Uttar Pradesh, the Digambar Jain temples of Prayagraj have also adopted a similar rule.

Umbrella body, ‘Sakal Jain Samaj’, has banned devotees coming to Shri Digambar Jain Panchayati Mandir at Zero Road, Rishabhdev Taposthali, in Andawa besides temples in Katra and Beniganj localities, from wearing jeans, half-pants, frocks, distressed clothes as well as gaudy or revealing dresses.

Women and girls have been specifically requested to enter the temple with their heads covered. Only those who come wearing modest and decent clothes will be allowed entry.

Notice boards have also been installed in these temples in this regard. Secretary, Digambar Jain Samaj, Rajesh Jain confirmed the development and said that henceforth one should enter the temples only in decent clothes and with this in mind the dress code had been implemented.

“Devotees coming to the temple should try to have darshan with their heads covered and avoid entering wearing full black clothes. Let us try to set a good example by leading a civilised and well-educated society,” he said.

Secretary, Parshvanath Digambar Jain Temple, Katra, Akhilesh Chandra Jain said renowned seer of the community Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj had also given instructions to ensure the entry of devotees wearing decent clothes.

“Information related to the dress code has been put up at the temple while information has also been sent to the members of the community through WhatsApp groups,” he said.

President of the society Dinesh Jain along with prominent members of the community, have requested devotees to come in decent clothes. —IANS