    Jailed Baramullah candidate Engineer Rashid's campaigner detained by J&K Police, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

    The Hawk
    May17/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The allegations come as Engineer Rashid, who is in jail on terror funding charges, contests the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla seat against Sajad Lone and Omar Abdullah.

    Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid's son Abrar Rashid during a rally

    Srinagar: Democracy is being 'ripped apart' in Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Friday. 

    In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Shoukat Pandit - Engineer Rashid's main campaigner has been picked up by @JmuKmrPolice & detained at Chugal police station. This has been done on the behest of those who want to prevent him from campaigning & thus help their proxy candidate instead. Democracy is being ripped apart in Kashmir.”


    Mehbooba Mufti posted: https://twitter.com/MehboobaMufti/status/1791342146660004019?

    However, there was no word from the police on the allegations of Mehbooba -- a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Former MLA from north Kashmir's Langate assembly segment, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is in jail on terror funding charges is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla seat in the north.

    People's Conference president Sajad Lone and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah are also trying their luck from the seat.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Kashmir Democracy Mehbooba Mufti Engineer Rashid Jammu Kashmir Police Baramulla Elections Political Tension Lok Sabha Polls
