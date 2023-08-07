J-K SIA launches fresh probe into killing of Kashmiri Pandit judge Neelkanth Ganjoo 3 decades ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) released a public information request on Monday, nearly 33 years after retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo was shot dead by militants. The SIA is hoping to uncover a "larger criminal conspiracy" behind the death.

In a case involving the slaying of police officer Amar Chand in the 1960s, Ganjoo handed down a death sentence against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat. In November 1989, he was one of the notable Kashmiri Pandits who were murdered by terrorists.

According to a statement released by an official spokesperson here on Monday, "the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case." This is in an effort to uncover the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago.—Inputs from Agencies