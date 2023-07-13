Irrigation department regulator suffers damage, Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi

New Delhi: On Thursday, as the Yamuna overflowed its banks and caused havoc in the nation's capital, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged near the Indraprastha bus terminal and the WHO Building on Drain No 12.

The compromised regulator caused Yamuna water to flow back into the city, compounding the problems already being experienced by the population.

An immediate deployment of reinforcements was ordered by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to a statement.—Inputs from Agencies