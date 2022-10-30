iPhone 15 Pro variants may eschew mechanical volume and power buttons

San Francisco (The Hawk): Apple is apparently preparing to replace the clickable volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro versions with solid-state buttons next year.

The information was revealed on Twitter by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that the buttons could behave similarly to the iPhone 7's solid-state home button, which the user cannot physically press but vibrates in response to touch.

'My recent poll suggests that the volume and power buttons of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3),' he tweeted.

'Taptic Engines' will be situated on the inside left and right sides to offer force feedback, making users feel as if they are hitting actual buttons,' Kuo explained.

The iPhone 15 base model and iPhone 15 Plus were not mentioned in Kuo's tweet, so they could have the identical clicky power and volume buttons.

Furthermore, he stated that high-end Android devices may mimic Apple's design in order to generate new selling points, hence increasing the mobile phone vibrator industry.

Meanwhile, according to a source, Apple's anticipated next-generation iPhone 15 series will comprise four variants with more feature differences than the iPhone 14, and all versions will incorporate a USB-C charging connection.

(Inputs from Agencies)