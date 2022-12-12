Interstate drug ring busted, 3 jailed, over 22 kg cannabis collected

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Police announced on Monday that it has dismantled an interstate drug gang that was selling drugs illegally to Delhi and its surrounding areas after arresting three people.

Veer Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Rajendra, and Rajkumar, both residents of Bhim Basti in South Delhi, have been named as the accused.

"A police team was organised to apprehend the active drug dealers in the Southeast District region in order to stop the selling of contraband there.

Veer was taken into custody on December 8 in the Madanpur Khadar area after receiving a tip. About 22.400 kg of cannabis was found in his baggage, according to deputy commissioner of police Esha Pandey (southeast).

In addition to Veer, Rajendra and Rajkumar, two of his colleagues, were also apprehended in South Delhi's Bhim Basti. They each utilised to assist Veer in supplying psychoactive drugs.

Rajkumar admitted under questioning that he had been influenced by one of the drug dealers operating in South Delhi who used to import ganja from Orissa. He thought selling drugs was a simple way to get quick money because he wasn't making enough money from his tea shop, the official added.

Rajendra met Rajkumar and together they began distributing psychoactive drugs in Delhi.

Rajendra, Veer's brother-in-law, pushed Veer to start dealing drugs out of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, Veer considered it a simple way to pay off his obligations from the marriages of his two daughters. In order to meet their needs, they began cooperating with one another to distribute psychoactive drugs in South and Southeast Delhi, according to the official.

(Inputs from Agencies)