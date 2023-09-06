    Menu
    States & UTs

    Infiltration bid on LoC foiled in J&K’s Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jammu: Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Wednesday, defence officials said.

    "Two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC coming towards own side on night of 5/6 September in Mandi sub-sector of Poonch district

    "Joint operation was launched by Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists," Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel, Suneel Bartwal said in a statement.

    He said that the terrorists used the hostile terrain, dense jungle, and steep gradient "to bring down heavy volume of fire on own troops".

    "In the ensuing firefight which continued till next day, both terrorists were eliminated. Body of one terrorist along with war-like stores has been recovered," he said, adding that a search operation for recovering the body of the second terrorist is in progress. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Jammu and Kashmir news Security forces operation Infiltration attempt foiled Line of Control incident Poonch district updates
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in