    Infant, man killed after 2 motorcycles collide in MP

    The Hawk
    May23/ 2022

    Betul: A man and a one-year-old girl were killed, while the infant's parents were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

    The accident took place late Sunday night near Chorpandhra village on Betul-Parasia state highway, they said.

    The two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided on the road. A one-year-old girl and a man aged 25, riding different vehicles, died on the spot, Ranipur police station in-charge Nanheveer Singh said. The deceased girl's parents suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at district hospital, he added.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :man killed 2 motorcycles Madhya Pradesh infant's parents
