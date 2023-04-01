Indigo launches Bhuvaneswar-Dubai flights

Mumbai: IndiGo, a low-cost airline, revealed on Saturday that it will begin flying out of Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport to Dubai on May 15 and that it also has ambitions to begin service between the capital of Odisha and the Southeast Asian cities of Singapore and Bangkok.

The airline announced in a statement that it is now accepting reservations for the three weekly flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

IndiGo has announced that it is "working in close coordination" with the government of Odisha to launch international operations out of Bhubaneswar, improving the city's already excellent aviation connections.—Inputs from Agencies