Indian Student in the US Fatally Attacked by Homeless Drug Addict

In a heart-wrenching incident, Indian student Vivek Saini, freshly graduated with an MBA in the US, met a tragic end at the hands of a homeless drug addict he had generously helped.

New York: In an incident that took place in Lithonia city, Georgia, a 25 year Indian student named Vivek Saini, who had recently graduated with an MBA, in the US tragically lost his life at the hands of a homeless drug addict he had been providing assistance to. The attacker, identified as Julian Faulkner mercilessly assaulted Saini with a hammer repeatedly striking him 50 times in an attack that was captured on camera.



According to reports from M9 News Channel Saini had shown kindness towards Faulkner for two days while working part time at a store that offered shelter. He provided him with chips, coke, water. Even gave him a jacket for warmth. However tragedy struck on January 16 when Saini became concerned for his safety and asked Faulkner to leave or face police intervention. It was during this encounter that Faulkner brutally attacked the student.



Upon reaching the location of the incident law enforcement officers discovered Faulkner standing over Sainis body. The victim had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech degree. Had recently obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration.



Sainis family in Haryana is grieving the loss of their son and remember him as an exceptional student with aspirations, for a good job.

The grieving parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are currently too overwhelmed to talk about the incident. The entire community is, in disbelief and sorrow, over the loss of a man who had gone abroad with hopes of a promising future.

—Input from Agencies