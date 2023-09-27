    Menu
    India

    Indian Navy to release updated indigenisation roadmap; showcase home-grown technologies for key military hardware

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi : Officials announced on Wednesday that the Indian Navy would be holding a two-day mega summit the following week to reveal an updated "indigenisation roadmap" and display home-grown innovations relating to underwater swarm drones, firefighting systems, and robotics.

    On October 4 and 5, at the second annual 'Swavlamban' seminar, the road map will be unveiled. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be present at the gathering.

    Officials have announced that the conference will feature displays of 75 technologies with potential military uses, such as those used in underwater swarm drones, autonomous weaponized boat swarms, and fire fighting systems.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Indian Navy mega summit Swavlamban seminar indigenisation roadmap
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in