Indian Navy to release updated indigenisation roadmap; showcase home-grown technologies for key military hardware

New Delhi : Officials announced on Wednesday that the Indian Navy would be holding a two-day mega summit the following week to reveal an updated "indigenisation roadmap" and display home-grown innovations relating to underwater swarm drones, firefighting systems, and robotics.

On October 4 and 5, at the second annual 'Swavlamban' seminar, the road map will be unveiled. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be present at the gathering.

Officials have announced that the conference will feature displays of 75 technologies with potential military uses, such as those used in underwater swarm drones, autonomous weaponized boat swarms, and fire fighting systems.—Inputs from Agencies