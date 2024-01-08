Indian envoy Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Delivers PM Modi's Congratulations on her Election Triumph

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma's diplomatic call on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina extends PM Modi's felicitations on her election triumph, reinforcing bilateral relations between the nations.

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, paid a visit to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, extending warm regards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her election triumph. Verma's meeting marked the first envoy interaction congratulating Hasina on her victory.



Expressing hope for a robust partnership during Awami League's new term, Verma emphasized fostering stronger ties between India and Bangladesh, bolstering mutual national development.



He reiterated India’s commitment to support Bangladesh's vision for stability, progress, and prosperity, grounded in their enduring friendship and shared sacrifices during the Liberation War.



Sheikh Hasina secured her eighth term as a Member of Parliament by winning the Gopalganj-3 constituency with a massive victory. Her party clinched triumph in 223 seats, solidifying their position to form the government following Sunday's elections. Hasina garnered 249,962 votes, while her nearest competitor, Md Atiqur Rahman, received 6,999 votes. Notably, this marks her fifth term and fourth consecutive victory.



Following the results, Hasina urged her party members to refrain from victory processions and conflicts with opposing candidates or supporters, as reported by Dhaka Tribune, citing Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayeem Khan.



In the election outcome, Jatiya Party (JaPa-Ershad) secured 11 seats, Bangladesh Kallyan Party won in one constituency, and independent candidates triumphed in 62 seats. Additionally, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Workers Party of Bangladesh each clinched one seat.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and aligned parties staged a nationwide strike, boycotting the elections.

—Input from Agencies