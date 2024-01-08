Tragedy Strikes as Bomb Blast Claims Lives of Six Policemen En Route to Protect Polio Vaccination Team in Pakistan

Tragic bombing in Pakistan claims lives of six policemen en route to safeguard polio vaccination teams, sparking condemnation and highlighting ongoing security challenges.

Peshawar: Tragedy struck in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a bomb targeted policemen en route to safeguard polio vaccination teams, claiming the lives of six officers and leaving 22 others wounded. The devastating blast unfolded in Mamund tehsil, Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan.



The policemen had just boarded a van to commence their security duties alongside the vaccination teams when the explosion shattered the peace. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, prompting an emergency declaration to manage the critical situation.



A grim toll emerged from the incident: six brave officers lost their lives, and 22 others were left grappling with injuries inflicted by the blast.



Expressing deep condemnation, Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Arshad Hussain denounced the attack, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to continue the fight against terrorism until the eradication of the last vestige of such violence.



Tragically, militants' opposition to the polio vaccine often leads to the targeting of polio teams in Pakistan, yet no group immediately claimed responsibility for this heinous assault. Nonetheless, Islamist militants, including factions of the Pakistan Taliban, have previously executed similar attacks, targeting both polio vaccination workers and the officers safeguarding them, adding to a history of tragic violence.



—Input from Agencies