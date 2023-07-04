Indian Donates 10,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Kabul: As Afghanistan continues to grapple with the extreme food crises, India has donated 10,000 meric tonnes of wheat to the landlocked country.

The 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat reached the Herat city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, United Nations World for Food Programme (UNWFP) said in a tweet.

"Wheat donated by the Government of #India @MEAIndia @dpa_meato @WFP arrived in Herat where it was milled for distribution to hungry families across #Afghanistan. This wheat is part of an in-kind contribution of 10,000 metric tons from India on top of 40,000 tons in 2022," UN WFP stated in the tweet.

Last month, the Indian government sent another 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan amid a humanitarian crisis in the country using Iran's Chabahar port, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. Earlier, another wheat assistance delivery of 40,000 tons was carried out through Pakistan's land border. India shows its dedication to promoting the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan by widening the channels for aid distribution, as per Khaama Press.

Afghanistan, under the Taliban, is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights. According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the law and order situation in the country has only deteriorated, with the rise in cases of terrorism and blasts. The group banned women from going to schools, and later in December last year, they banned women from going to universities and working with aid agencies. —ANI