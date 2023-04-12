    Menu
    India

    India maintains Category 1 designation under FAA's aviation safety assessment programme to aid airlines' global expansion

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April12/ 2023

    New Delhi: Indian airlines will receive a boost as they extend their international operations thanks to India's continued Category 1 designation in the United States Federal Aviation Administration's aviation safety assessment programme.

    This latest improvement follows an ICAO examination that found India to be far safer than before just a few months ago.

    The International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme runs by FAA checks to verify if a country's regulation of airlines that fly into the US or want to codeshare with a US airline meets ICAO's safety criteria.—Inputs fromAgencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Indian airlines IASA US FAA
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in