India maintains Category 1 designation under FAA's aviation safety assessment programme to aid airlines' global expansion

New Delhi: Indian airlines will receive a boost as they extend their international operations thanks to India's continued Category 1 designation in the United States Federal Aviation Administration's aviation safety assessment programme.

This latest improvement follows an ICAO examination that found India to be far safer than before just a few months ago.

The International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme runs by FAA checks to verify if a country's regulation of airlines that fly into the US or want to codeshare with a US airline meets ICAO's safety criteria.—Inputs fromAgencies