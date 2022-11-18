India closely monitors Pakistan as it awaits a new Army chief

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pakistan will soon have a new Army chief after General Qamar Javed Bajwa announced his retirement.

As the new Pakistani Army chief is likely to have an impact on the tone of his country's bilateral relations with India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the development is anticipated to have an effect on the entire region.

Additionally, the new leader will decide whether Pakistan should lean more toward China or the US.

Given that the Pakistani army has governed the nation for roughly 36 of its 75 years of existence, the new chief may have a significant impact on how the two countries interact.

The divisive Kashmir issue has a major impact on India and Pakistan's bilateral relations.

Bajwa had approved the restoration of the cease-fire pact with India along the LoC at the beginning of 2021.

Therefore, the new Army chief's strategy will determine whether there is unrest at the international border or not.

New Delhi will also closely monitor the rise or fall of terrorist infiltration from across the border.

It is also uncertain whether bilateral trade between Pakistan and India will increase or decrease.

