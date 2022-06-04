India & We Indians Have A New-Found Belief In Our Identity On Global Stage: Dr Jitendra

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh arrived in Dehradun for a two-day visit to Uttarakhand today.

The Union Minister said that the guiding philosophy behind all Union Government Schemes has been the betterment of the poorest amongst us. Dr Singh said that the only matrix through which the Union Government has viewed the allocation of resources has been the need of the people. He added that this has meant reduced regional disparities and substantial investment in the small and underdeveloped but vital states like Mizoram in North-East and Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister said that in the last 8 years, the schemes to provide houses, electricity connections, piped water and gas connections have resulted not only in financial upliftment but also in social progress. He added that more than 11 crore toilet constructed under 'Swaccha Bharat' has lent safety and dignity to our women. He further said that the participatory nature of the governance has meant a behavioural change in the masses without which no scheme can succeed.

However, the Union Minister added, that the last 8 years have meant so much more than just a tremendous increase in tangible assets like new houses and water connections. They have meant a newfound belief for us Indians in our identity on the Global-Stage. The all-round development of our nation has meant respect and recognition of India's potential in the world. Dr Singh said that now Indians abroad hold their heads up high while claiming their heritage. The Minister added that the true measure of our success is not only a bigger economy but also the increased influence and self-confidence on the world stage.

The Union Minister concluded that led by the Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, we are witnessing the emergence of a new modus operandi and a new culture in the Indian polity in the last 8 years.