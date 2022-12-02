    Menu
    In UP district, a school headmaster was shot and killed

    The Hawk
    December2/ 2022

    Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): The headmaster of a school in the Jiyanpur Kotwali neighbourhood of the Azamgarh district was killed by bike-borne assailants.

    Sanjay Yadav, 46, was appointed headmaster of the composite school in Akhaipur, in the Haraiya block, and he was a native of Kasada Ima village.

    Near a brick kiln, the attackers shot Yadav and then ran away.

    Locals working in a nearby field raised the alarm after hearing the gunfire. The headmaster was sent to a private trauma centre in the city, where he was receiving treatment when he passed away from his wounds.

    Anurag Arya, the superintendent of police in Azamgarh, led a police team that went to the scene to conduct an inquiry.

    The SP claimed to have located the murderers and to have launched a manhunt to apprehend them. He claimed that early results of the investigation indicated that the murder was the result of a conflict over the panchayat elections.

    "The accused have a criminal past as well. The Gangster Act will be used against them, and the police will seize their property "said the SP.

