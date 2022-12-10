In Telangana, three people died in a road accident

Hyderabad (The Hawk): On Saturday, there was a road accident in the Nizamabad district of Telangana that resulted in the deaths of three people.

A car and a truck were involved in the collision that took place on the national highway close to the village of Chepur in the Armoor mandal.

According to the police, who cited an eyewitness account, a collision occurred when a car that was trying to pass another vehicle collided with a truck that was travelling in the other direction, resulting in the immediate deaths of three people.

The authorities hurried to the scene and encountered significant difficulty extricating the bodies of the victims from the wreckage of the vehicle.

The names of the deceased have been revealed to be Ashok, Mohan, and Ramesh, all of whom were natives of Nandipet.

