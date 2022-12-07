In Samastipur, Bihar, thieves steal jewellery valued at Rs 1 cr

Patna (The Hawk): According to police, approximately a dozen armed thieves robbed a famous jewellery store in Samastipur, Bihar, and fled with items worth Rs 1 crore.

The armed robbers, one of whom was a woman, entered "Heera Jewellers" at Samastipur's Mohanpur Nakku Chowk and seized all employees and customers at gunpoint.

The staff of the shop reported in a statement to the police that a woman entered the store as a customer. Following her signal, over a dozen criminals stormed the store and held everyone inside at gunpoint.

The thieves assaulted several staff and destroyed the CCTV cameras. The accused also stole the CCTV's digital video recorder.

A police officer from Samastipur stated, "An FIR has been filed at the Mufassil police station, and attempts are currently underway to apprehend the bandits."

According to sources, the owner of the jewellery store has a backup copy of the CCTV film, which has been sent to the police.

Nearly a dozen armed men robbed Madhulika Singh, the owner of Samastpur's 'Bhola Talkies,' of Rs 30 lakh in cash and jewellery from her residence on Monday evening. The robbers held her captive at gunpoint for one hour.

(Inputs from Agencies)