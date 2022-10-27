In Mokama, Lalan Singh runs a campaign for Anant Singh's spouse

Patna (The Hawk): On November 3, a byelection will be held for the Mokama Assembly seat, and on Wednesday, JDU national president Lalan Singh campaigned for Neelam Devi, the widow of jailed 'Bahubali' leader Anant Singh.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, is rumoured to be actively supporting her.

The odds of Neelam Devi's victory over Mokama, as predicted by Lalan Singh, are unprecedented.

He had run against Anant Singh, the RJD's candidate in the 2020 Assembly election, in Mokama and won. Lalan Singh was a member of the NDA at the time and saw Anant Singh in a negative political light.

Because of the new political dynamic, Lalan Singh and Anant Singh are now a couple. After Anant Singh's conviction and 10-year sentence in an AK-47 rifle and hand grenade case by the MLA-MLC court of Patna, the Mokama seat became vacant around three months ago.

Lalan Singh, the representative for Munger, also has a considerable following in Mokama. The fact that Anant Singh has been the representative for the district for the past 17 years also bodes well for his wife's chances of becoming elected.

Neelam Devi bowed deeply and touched the soles of Lalan Singh's feet when he made it to Mokama for the road show. Former Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, Lalan Singh's wife Neelam Devi, and Lalan Singh all participated in the road show.

"It's clear that the grand alliance candidate will win with the amount of support we're getting. On November 6, when the by-election results are announced, you will realise that Neelam Devi has set a new standard. In both the Mokama and Gopalganj elections, the BJP has no candidates. They'll lose by a wide margin "His words.

The BJP's candidate, Sonam Devi, the wife of another strongman named Lalan Singh, is running against Neelam Devi.

