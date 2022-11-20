In Mainpuri, Akhilesh touches Shivpal's feet.

Mainpuri (The Hawk): At a campaign rally in Mainpuri on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav touched the feet of his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav after nearly six years of strained ties.

There was loud applause in response to the gesture. Shivpal addressed the group and said: "Ek ho jao to hum ek hog aye, aap ne kaha. We have united because you begged us to, Ab bahu ko jeeta dena. Make the daughter-in-law the winner now."

In his remarks, Akhilesh Yadav said: "My uncle and I have never had any differences. No issues existed in our connection. If there were any disparities, they were mostly political in character, and they have since been eliminated."

Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav was on stage with Akhilesh and Shivpal. In the by-elections, the Yadav family is reportedly going above and above to project the ideal family image.

Everyone in the family is working together to support Dimple Yadav, leaving no stone unturned.

