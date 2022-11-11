In K'taka, a bus cleaner was arrested for sexually harassing a female passenger

Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to police, a woman passenger was allegedly sexually harassed by a 26-year-old bus cleaner in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Mohammad Imran, a resident of Kenjaru near Bajpe in Mangaluru, has been identified as the guy who was detained.

The woman, who is a doctor by profession, reportedly reported this to police at Ullal police station.

The woman was travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru when the incident happened. The victim claims that the accused unzipped his pants in front of her. He also threatened her when she protested and said she would call the police.

A case has been filed under IPC Sections 151 (creating a disturbance in a public place) and 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force against any woman with the intent to violate her modesty or with knowledge that he is likely to violate her modesty by doing so).

Additional research is being done.

(Inputs from Agencies)