In Faridabad, a man was beaten to death

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to authorities, a 32-year-old man was beaten to death in Faridabad by the family of a girl he reportedly abused.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the remaining suspects. According to a senior police official, about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, when the now-deceased Mohit Yadav was riding in a car with his friend Naveen—both of whom were involved in abusing the girl—10 to 11 individuals came and attacked them with iron rods, sticks, and an axe.

Yadav was also wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Kheripul area in April, and he was accused of harassing the girl's family's other women.

Deepika Yadav, Yadav's wife, alleged in a complaint that when she and her brother-in-law Bharat arrived at the scene, she noticed people thrashing Yadav and Naveen.

They hurried them to the hospital, where Yadav was certified dead and Naveen is being treated.

According to an official, the accused, Mukesh, his brother-in-law Ajay, and his son Karan, all inhabitants of Riwajpur village, have been arrested and are being interrogated.

"A case has been recorded at Bhupani police station under sections 302 (murder), 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing harm), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code against more than ten accused, and further investigation is underway," said a senior police official.

