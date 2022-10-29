In Bihar, an LPG cylinder explosion injured 30 people

Patna (The Hawk): A cylinder of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) exploded in the Aurangabad district of Bihar on Saturday, injuring at least 30 people, including seven police and fire officials.

An explosion at 3 a.m. caused a big fire to break out in a two-story building in the Sahibganj neighbourhood.

According to the authorities, the women were making "Kharna Prasad" for the Chhath puja festival. As a result of the explosion caused by the leaking LPG cylinder, the adjacent homes also sustained damage.

"The explosion happened in Anil Goshwami's house at 3 a.m., as he was making prasad for the Chatth Puja. After receiving reports from nearby residents, we dispatched fire trucks to the scene. The blaze was really severe. Residents and police officers sought to put out the fire and were injured in the process "remarked an Aurangabad fire department employee.

Constable Preeti Kumari, Constables Akhilesh Kumar and Jaglal Prasad of the DAP, and Constables Mukund Rao, Mohammad Mozammi, Anil Oria, and Rajiv Kumar of the SAP were among the seven police officers injured.

Mohammad Shabbir, Mohammad Aslam, Sudarshan, Arian Goswami, Mohammad Chotu Alam, Anil Kumar, and Shahnawaz were were among the 30 injured.

The district's Sadar hospital has taken in the majority of the injured, the majority of whom are in severe condition.

