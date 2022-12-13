In B'luru, a hit-and-run tragedy claimed lives of 3 migrant workers

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In Mayasandra, a town outside of Bengaluru, it was reported on Tuesday that a speeding car ran over three migrant labourers.

The incident happened on Monday night after work when the Assamese migrant labourers were making their way home late at night, according to the police. After being struck, all of the workers passed away instantly.

The deceased's identities had not yet been discovered. Local bystanders reported the incident to the police. The impact of the accident caused the deceased bodies to become disentangled, with their components scattered across the road.

The bodies were moved to the Attibele Government hospital by the Attibele police, who arrived on the scene quickly. According to the preliminary inquiry, the car was involved in the hit-and-run incident.

After completing the crime, the driver fled the scene, leaving the wrecked car behind. The driver is being sought for by the police. They have also started asking the community for information regarding the deceased. Additional research is being done.

