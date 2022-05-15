IMD issues warning of heavy rain in Kerala for next five days

In the wake of rain prediction state has made necessary arrangements in all districts. The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments yesterday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days due to strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea. Orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala on May 15.

A 24 hour control room has been started for places prone to flooding. It is also directed to start camps if necessary to shift people living in areas prone to landslides and flooding and to ensure basic facilities including food and water. The arrangements to pump water from water logging areas have also been made. The Disaster management department has asked people to avoid travelling to hilly areas and tourists to stay wherever they are and avoid travelling.

The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon will reach the southern Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the southeastern Bay of Bengal today.—ANI