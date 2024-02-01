IMD Announces Closure of 199 District Agromet Units Nationwide

IMD's Decision to Close 199 District Agromet Units Sparks Concerns: Impact on Farmers, Climate Resilience, and Future of Agricultural Advisory Services.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has decided to shut down all 199 district agromet units (DAMUs) across the country, which have been crucial in offering weather guidance to farmers at the block level. This decision, mentioned in an order released on January 17 states that the services provided by DAMUs will not be extended beyond the financial year (2023 2024).



The directive calls upon officials to take actions for discontinuing DAMU services citing a recommendation made by a senior advisor of Niti Aayog during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee last February. The advisor proposed reassessing the need for staff at each DAMU. Suggested transitioning towards centralized units due to the automation of data collection.



The termination will directly impact thousands of farmers residing in the 199 districts across 32 states and Union Territories as stated by personnel working at these units. Scientists in the agriculture ministry acknowledged that DAMUs have played a role in enhancing climate resilience within the farming community emphasizing that this discontinuation will have a more significant short term impact.



Launched in 2015 Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva (GMSV) aimed to provide farmers, with crop location specific advisories.

While there were 130 agricultural meteorology field units (AMFUs) established in agro climatic zones only 199 district level agrometeorological units (DAMUs) could be set up in 2018 due to the Covid 19 pandemics impact.



Unlike AMFUs DAMUs play a role in providing detailed local agrometeorological advisories at the block level similar to a regional newspaper. The decision to wind up DAMUs will not affect the livelihoods of their 398 employees but also have repercussions on hundreds of thousands of farmers who rely on them for crucial agrometeorological guidance.



Financial challenges, including salary disbursement issues have hampered the initiative leading to complaints and appeals by DAMU employees to ministries such as the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) finance ministry and agriculture ministry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) argues that data collection is automated, with DAMUs responsible for disseminating advisories. They place the dissemination work responsibility on the agriculture ministry.



DAMU employees stress that their localized approach is crucial in addressing climate change impacts. This includes tailoring forecasts based on data validating information on the ground and direct engagement with farmers. The Agrometeorological Units Association based in Maharashtra has expressed concerns about adverse effects on farmers livelihoods.



An official, from the agriculture ministry mentioned that initially scheduled as a pilot project until 2026 IMD decided to terminate it

The ICAR on the hand released a directive regarding the ongoing provision of services via Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) which has raised concerns about the shortage of staff and the added workload for KVKs.



In order to address this issue agricultural scientist G V Ramanjaneyulu proposed a solution by providing training to individuals in farmer producer organizations and gram panchayats. He emphasized the importance of integration, than creating a separate system.

