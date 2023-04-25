IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With NPTI For Cooperation In Research & Training

• IIT Roorkee and NPTI will collaborate to establish a center of excellence for Green Hydrogen storage, transportation, and utilization

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for research and consultancy in Supply Chain Management of Green Hydrogen at the IIT Roorkee’s Greater Noida Extension Centre (GNEC).

Under the MoU, NPTI, and IIT Roorkee will develop a Medium-Sized Pellet Manufacturing Plant at IIT Roorkee's Saharanpur (UP) campus for research and conducting training programs to demonstrate Pellets Manufacturing and its use in Power Plants. The MoU also outlines the scope for R&D and consultancy for the supply chain management of Green Hydrogen. Furthermore, NPTI and IIT Roorkee Faculty/Scientists/Staff/Researchers will work towards joint research projects. And as the scope of the partnership, formulated on the occasion of IIT Roorkee’s 175th-year celebration, is to promote Academic and Research Cooperation and Development. Seminars/symposiums/conferences/workshops shall be organized jointly by both parties. Additionally, NPTI and IIT Roorkee can avail the facilities of each other, including the infrastructure capital for the training and development of other training utilities in India and abroad as per the norms of respective participants.

Both institutes agreed to collaborate and form a nucleus for promoting excellent quality manpower in several fields related to the power sector through Training Programmes aimed at encouraging and promoting skill development throughout the country to address the industry needs, meet the market demands, impart skills in services and in new-age job roles in line with India’s flagship scheme—Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKVY 3.0)

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "I am delighted to see that NPTI and IIT Roorkee shares a common vision of making a positive impact on society through research and development. It is encouraging to recognize the need for a close partnership between the two organisations in research and academic activities. Through this MoU, we aim to leverage our strengths and resources to contribute to society's betterment and address pressing global challenges, particularly in the field of Green Hydrogen."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tripta Thakur, DG, NPTI, said, "The collaboration with IIT Roorkee will strengthen our commitment towards research and consultancy in Green Hydrogen, which is the future of the energy sector. The partnership will enable the two institutions to bring together their expertise and resources to develop a center of excellence that will train professionals to meet the industry's demands." The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Sh. N.R. Halder, Director Training, NPTI, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Deputy Director-NPTI, Sh. Rahul Pandey, Assistant Director-NPTI, and members from IIT Roorkee, including Prof. U P Singh, Deputy Director, Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean SRIC, Prof. V.C Srivastava, Dean International Relations, Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, Prof. R. Balasubramanian, Mr. Ravi Chauhan, and Mr. Vishal Tiwari.