I-T raids at 40 locations belonging to popular Kovai hotel

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department (ITD) is conducting search operations on the premises of a popular group of hotels in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, sources said on Saturday. The searches are being conducted at more than 40 placed including Vasavalli, Lakshmi Mill and Gandhipuram.The teams of IT officials started the search operation early Saturday morning which is still on.

As of now no official statement has been released by the IT department in this respect. The group also has not given any quote in the matter. Details are awaited.—IANS