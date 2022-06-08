Hundreds attend Moosewala's bhog ceremony

Chandigrah: From wearing t-shirts with pictures of Sidhu Moosewala printed on them with the message 'legends never die' to several children dressing like him, scores of people from many places in Punjab, Haryana and other states on Wednesday assembled at a grain market here to attend the 'bhog' ceremony (ritual post death) of the slain singer. Many people were also carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moosewala amar rahe' and demanded 'justice for Moosewala'. Some were carrying flags with pictures of the singer. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.

Notwithstanding the scorching heat, a large number of people including youth, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab and other states to attend the 'antim ardas' (marking the end of last rituals for the deceased) and 'bhog' ceremony of Moosewala at the grain market.

Security personnel in large numbers were deployed at the site.

A lawyer from Jalandhar demanded that the state government should ensure justice to the family of the slain singer.

“The investigation into the murder of Moosewala should be put on fast track and those involved in his murder be hanged to death,” he said. Three friends from Ganganagar in Rajasthan reached Mansa at 4 am on Wednesday to pay respects to Moosewala. “We were shocked when we came to know about the death of Moosewala,” said one of them.

They were sporting t-shirts with pictures of Moosewala printed on them and the message 'legends never die'.

A group of youngsters, who were carrying posters of Moosewala, came from Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana to attend the ceremony and they demanded that those behind the heinous crime be brought to justice at the earliest.

Three friends from Haryana's Panipat said they loved Moosewala's songs and came here to attend the 'bhog' ceremony.

Several children who came with their families could be seen dressed like the singer.

A family from Ludhiana distributed badges carrying pictures of Moosewala to people.

After Moosewala's killing, the state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.—PTI







