HP governor visits renowned Geeta Press, Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday visited the famous Gita Press, Gorakhpur.

Singh said the press has been spreading the fragrance of spirituality all over the country and world.

Gita Press has spread the fragrance (of spirituality) in the world and country and due to the press, the books which were once rare are readily available," he said.

In the Press visitor's book, Governor Arlekar wrote that Gita Press, Gorakhpur is going to celebrate the centenary year of its working period and it has played a vital role in spreading culture and nationalism. It is inspiring for the country.

Geeta Press trustees Devidayal Agarwal and Baijnath honoured the governor by offering him a shawl and Gita ki Tika 'Sadhak Sanjivni' in Marathi language. Other senior members of the press were also present at the occasion.

Located in Gorakhpur city in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Geeta Press is known to be the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts. Founded in April 1923 by Shri Jaydayalji Goendka, the press strives at meeting the aim of its founder to spread the knowledge emanating from the Geeta.

Striving at spreading "Sanatan literature" at the minimum possible cost, Geeta Press sells its publications at a price lower than their input costs and it does it without accepting any contribution from any source, the Press said in a statement about itself.

Till March 2021, it had published 71.77 crore books, including 15.58 crore copies of Geeta and 11.39 crore copies of Ramchartmanas and Tulsi literature, and 261 lakh copies of Puran, Upnishads etc.—PTI