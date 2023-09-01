HP Congress files police complaint over CM Sukhu's health rumours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee in a letter on Friday urged the state police to take strict action against rumours being spread about the ill health of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The official letter said, “It seems that for the last few days, some mischievous elements are spreading various rumours regarding the health of the Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. On social media, these mischievous elements are even saying that the Chief Minister of the state Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is running ill and is going abroad for a health check-up. Till the time he gets his treatment done abroad, the reins of the Chief Minister of the state will be handed over to someone else.”

The letter further added, “We sincerely request you that the Chief Minister of the state is absolutely healthy and is working almost 16 hours a day to solve the problems of the people. No bulletin has been issued from the state government nor has any health expert made any such claim.”

“Therefore, we sincerely request you to investigate such mischievous elements and take strict action against them so that those who are planning a planned conspiracy against the Chief Minister of the state can be exposed again”, he concluded.

