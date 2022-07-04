House For Sale Poster Claims 'Harassment' By Police

Lucknow: A poster proclaiming 'House for sale' in the Natkur area in Lucknow, has started attracting a great deal of attention.

The poster claims that the reason behind the 'distress sale' is the 'fear of police and anti-social elements'. The house belongs to a PAC constable, and his wife told reporters that the local police have been implicating her family in false criminal cases at the behest of some anti-social elements.

The owner of the house Ramdas Prajapati, a PAC constable, is presently posted in Sitapur. "I live in this house with my two sons. Some local goons want to forcibly occupy our house and the local police are helping them by harassing us," said Pushpa, the wife of the PAC constable.

Inspector in-charge of Bijnor police station, Raj Kumar, said that the PAC policeman's family gets into a brawl with neighbours almost every other day. When they lodge complaints, the family abuses them.

"The family has put up posters to pressurise the police when the fact is that no one is harassing them," he said. Lucknow police commissioner D.K. Thakur said that directives had been issued to increase patrolling in the area. —IANS