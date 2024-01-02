    Menu
    Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty in national security trial

    January2/ 2024
    Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai's Trial Unfolds: Faces Charges under National Security Law - High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Alleged Collusion with Foreign Forces and Seditious Publications Sends Ripples Through Hong Kong's Political Landscape.

    A police car is seen alongside the motorcade that carries media mogul Jimmy Lai. [Credit: Reuters]

    Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to all charges levelled against him in a high-profile national security trial.

    Lai faces two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces - including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials - under a China-imposed national security law which could see him jailed for life.

    He is also charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

    —Reuters

