Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty in national security trial

Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to all charges levelled against him in a high-profile national security trial.
Lai faces two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces - including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials - under a China-imposed national security law which could see him jailed for life.
He is also charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.
—Reuters