Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty in national security trial

Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai's Trial Unfolds: Faces Charges under National Security Law - High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Alleged Collusion with Foreign Forces and Seditious Publications Sends Ripples Through Hong Kong's Political Landscape.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to all charges levelled against him in a high-profile national security trial.

Lai faces two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces - including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials - under a China-imposed national security law which could see him jailed for life.



He is also charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

—Reuters