Honey-trapped swami's chat with lady surfaces in Lingayat seer suicide case

Bengaluru (The Hawk): An alleged video chat of the deceased with a woman came on public domain on Thursday, days after Lingayat seer Basavalinga Sree of Kanchugal Mutt in Ramanagar district died by suicide, raising suspicions that he was honey-trapped.

According to police, the discovery proves that the seer was targeted. A gang of important persons honey trapped Basavalinga Sree and gathered evidence against him.

Devotees argue that the video clip was not shot on the mutt grounds. They report that the deceased seer wore a gold karadige (a shivling wrapped in a little box and worn around the neck) that is now missing, and that he only wore a rudraksha mala when he went out.

Three ladies are being questioned in connection with the swamiji honey trap. The authorities are investigating whether the voice in the video footage is similar to one of the three ladies.

Investigations into the suicide case had previously revealed that the deceased seer had been honey-trapped, tormented, and forced to end his life.

Investigations have also shown that another Lingayat seer is plotting to take over the position behind this conspiracy.

According to police, a team of 10 to 15 people, including politicians, worked on and carried out the plot. According to investigators, the deceased seer was methodically honeytrapped and blackmailed over the publication of images and recordings of his private moments.

The Kudur police, who have taken over the inquiry, have already put a few people into custody and are looking into the incident. In his death note, the deceased swamiji alleged torture and honey trapping.

(Inputs from Agencies)