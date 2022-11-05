Honey-trap group busted by K'taka police; 10 people detained

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The Karnataka police announced on Saturday that they had busted a honey-trap group operating in the state after arresting ten people, two of whom were women.

A High Court employee named Jairam filed a complaint, and the police responded.

The cops claim that Jairam and Anuradha first met in court two years ago. Six months ago, she saw him once more and borrowed Rs 10,000 from him. In October, she asked him for a loan of Rs. 5,000 once more after returning the money.

Jairam went to her house and gave her the money, but as he was leaving, four guys grabbed him and pulled him back, demanding Rs. 2 lakh.

Then, one of the suspects called Jairam's wife and kids to confess to trying to rape his wife. Later, Jairam reported the suspect to the Kamakshipalya police station for robbery.

The police, who took over the investigation, discovered that the suspects from the city of Davanagere had organised a gang to steal money using honey traps. The gang also took part in boisterous activities.

The authorities are looking into the crime and believe that the group had numerous people trapped.

(Inputs from Agencies)