History Sheeter Injured In Encounter With Noida Police, Arrested

Noida: An encounter took place between the Noida Police and a history sheeter on Thursday morning, following which the latter was shot in the leg, an official said.

The history-sheeter, identified as Jai Kishan alias Rohit, hailing from Bihar and currently living in Azad Nagar, Delhi, is an alleged mobile snatcher who has earlier been jailed under the Gangster Act and was recently released, the police said. Following the encounter where the miscreant was shot in his leg, he was arrested and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "An encounter took place in the Noida police station PH 1 area. The miscreant is a mobile snatcher. His name is Jai Kishan, alias Rohit hailing from Bihar. He is currently living in Azad Nagar, Delhi. He snatched the mobile phone of one Sajid this morning during the latter's morning walk. Upon receiving the complaint, the blockade was done during which he fired at the police." The official informed that Rohit sustained the bullet injury in the retaliatory fire. "He was shot at, in retaliatory fire, and he has been sent for treatment. He also has been to jail, and he was released a few days ago. Information is also being taken about his other accomplices. Action will be taken," he said.

Among the materials recovered from the snatcher include three mobile phones, one motorcycle without any number and one pistol and ammunition. The official said that the culprit has many cases filed against him. —ANI