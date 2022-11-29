Hindu girl sexually assaulted in K'taka after being forced converted to Islam

Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka (The Hawk): In the district's Mangaluru city, a man has reportedly been arrested for allegedly forcing a Hindu girl to convert to Islam, assaulting her sexually, and using extortion to coerce her.

Police claim that the girl has filed a complaint against Khaleel, the proprietor of a mobile business. The case is being looked into by the Mangaluru women's police.

The two struck up a friendship while the girl was employed by a posh business in the Bikarnakatte neighbourhood. Khaleel allegedly planned the crime while taking advantage of the bond.

He brought her to his house in Kallapu and assured her of a good career and financial support. The victim said that he introduced her to a group of women there who coerced her into converting to Islam.

She was required to do namaz in addition to reading from the Quran.

The defendant then assaulted her sexually.

He gave the victim a new identity, Ayesha, and threatened to fire her if she told anybody about the assault. She was also required to wear a burqa at all times.

The IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (committing acts of physical contact and advances involving unwanted and sexual overtures), 505 (whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement with intent to incite to commit any offence against any other class or community), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and Anti-conversion Act column 3 are the subjects of the police complaint

The situation is the subject of an investigation.

(Inputs from Agencies)