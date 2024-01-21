Himanta Urges Rahul: Skip Sankardeva's Birthplace Visit Amid Ram Temple Ceremony

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider visiting Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace on January 22. Highlighting concerns about potential misrepresentation and unnecessary competition.

Guwahati: Assams Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party to reconsider his plan to visit Batadrava on January 22nd. This date coincides with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. Sarma emphasized that there should be no rivalry between Srimanta Sankardeva, a revered Vaishnav saint from times and Lord Ram, as both hold importance in Assam.



During a press conference Sarma announced the deployment of commandos along routes that pass through areas with minority populations. These are the routes that Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to traverse on the day of the consecration ceremony. The chief minister expressed concerns about misrepresentation of Assam. Urged Gandhi to avoid creating unnecessary competition that could adversely impact the states image.



"We kindly request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple as it may portray Assam in a light " stated Sarma. He suggested that Gandhi could consider visiting Batadrava after the ceremony to prevent any competition that might harm Assams religious harmony.



Srimanta Sankardeva, a saint scholar from 15th 16th century Assam holds a place, in the states cultural and religious history.

Sarma expressed his concerns, about the Congresss selected path for Rahul Gandhis Yatra, which includes " areas" such as Morigaon, Jagiroad and Nellie. To address these concerns regarding law and order issues he instructed District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to intensify patrolling efforts and maintain a watch, in these specific areas.