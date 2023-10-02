Helicopter Carrying Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing In Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag: A commercial helicopter, carrying 5 pilgrims from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, made an emergency landing on the old walking route of Kedarnath Dham, an official said.
As per the Rudraprayag District Administration, the helicopter took off in the bad weather. However, all the passengers are safe, the official added. —ANI
Inam Ansari
October2/ 2023Last Updated:
