    Helicopter Carrying Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing In Kedarnath Dham

    Inam Ansari
    October2/ 2023
    Rudraprayag: A commercial helicopter, carrying 5 pilgrims from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, made an emergency landing on the old walking route of Kedarnath Dham, an official said.
    As per the Rudraprayag District Administration, the helicopter took off in the bad weather. However, all the passengers are safe, the official added. —ANI

