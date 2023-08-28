Haryana: VHP leader, seers offer prayers at key temples as Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security

Nuh (Haryana): Tight security, including house arrests and limitations on persons visiting this communally sensitive Nuh area, prevented a full-scale religious yatra from taking place on Monday, however some members of Hindu groups were able to offer prayers at prominent temples.

The holy yatra, which was interrupted on July 31 when crowds stormed the procession in Nuh, was called to "resume" by organisations led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The community violence that broke out at the time in Nuh and expanded to neighbouring villages claimed the lives of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, police made it obvious that they would not be granting permission to "complete" the yatra, and the organisers had already signalled that they would reduce their expectations.—Inputs from Agencies