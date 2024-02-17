Haryana Police posts videos showing farmers pelting stones, provoking security personnel

Samyukta Kisan Morcha demands acceptance of MSP and other demands. Clash with police leads to injuries. Video evidence shows protesters provoking security forces. Continuous efforts to disrupt law and order.

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Friday released a series of video clips of several farmers, showing them pelting stones and purportedly attempting to provoke the security personnel at Shambhu border near Ambala.

Police in its post on X asserted that 'ruckus' cannot be allowed under the guise of farmers' movement.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' call claimed that the Haryana security personnel used 'force' against protesters by hurling tear gas shells and firing rubber bullets at them, leaving many injured.



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the BJP-led central government to accept their demands of minimum support price, among others.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

On Tuesday, farmers mainly from Punjab clashed with Haryana Police at the two border points and were faced with tear gas and water cannons as they tried to breakthrough the barricades.



The Haryana Police on Friday also fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers, a day after talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders remained inconclusive.



In one of the videos shared by the Haryana Police on X, many young protesters with faces covered could be seen hurling stones at the security personnel at the Shambhu border.



In another video, protesting farmers could be seen collecting stones to throw at the security personnel.

Police said 25 security personnel -- 18 Haryana Police and seven paramilitary force jawans -- were injured in these clashes.



"Under the guise of farmers' movement, miscreants are creating disorder at the Shambhu barrier,' police said in a post.



They also said that despite assurance of a peaceful protest at the Shambhu border, continuous efforts are being made by protesters to provoke policemen.



In one of the videos, a youth, one of the protesters, could be seen brandishing a sword sitting atop a cemented barricade.



Some of the protesters could be seen carrying sticks and one of them could be seen challenging the policemen with a thigh slap, a customary style to challenge for a duel.



"Even today, the protesters created a ruckus and repeatedly tried to provoke the Haryana Police," said one of the posts.



"Ruckus cannot be allowed to spread under the guise of farmers' movement. Protesters should not disturb law and order and hold peaceful protesters," said police.



In their turn, during the third round of meeting with a panel of Union ministers Thursday night, the farmer leaders raised the issue of force being used by police and paramilitary against the protesters.

