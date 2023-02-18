Haryana CM Khattar: Guilty won't be spared in charred bodies case

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday, that the police in Harayan are working with their counterparts in Rajasthan and that those responsible for the deaths of two men whose burnt bodies were unearthed in Bhiwani district will be brought to justice.

Nasir (25 years old) and Junaid alias Juna (35 years old), both from the Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday, and their burnt remains were discovered in a burned-out vehicle in the Loharu area of the Bhiwani district of Haryana on Thursday morning. Five individuals with ties to the Bajrang Dal have been arrested in connection with this case in Rajasthan.

Khattar remarked in response to a question on the incident in Panchkula that the government is closely monitoring the situation.—Inputsfrom Agencies