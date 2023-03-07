Hardcore inter-state snatcher, receiver of stolen items held in Delhi

New Delhi: An official in the nation's capital announced on Tuesday that they had apprehended a hardened criminal, age 29, who used to commit snatchings on a high-speed motorcycle between Delhi-NCR and Agra, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

U.P. police fired two shots at the suspect, Najakat Ali alias KTM, a native of the district of Amroha in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the source, he also has a criminal history, with 33 charges lodged against him in UP and Delhi.

Sameer (20), a local of the UP district of Ghaziabad, was revealed to be the recipient of the stolen goods.

Authorities also reported that they found 13 mobile phones and 4 stolen bicycles in the suspect's possession.

Police said that a team from the Greater Kailash police station was looking into robberies and thefts when they noticed that an orange-black KTM bike had been used in the crimes.

"The team scrutinised a number of CCTV footages and efforts of the team bore fruits when the accused Nazakat along with an accomplice were seen committing snatching in one of the footage, " said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police team assigned to apprehend the perpetrator obtained and analysed over two hundred CCTV clips from locations as far away as Ghaziabad.

"With consistent efforts, the team succeeded in identifying the num ber of the bike which was found to be registered in the name of Ashraf. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the residence of Ashraf, who informed that the bike is registered in his name but the same is being used by Nazakat, who is his neighbour but he does not reside there anymore, " said the DCP.

"Police came to know that Nazakat was presently living somewhere at Gajraula, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, several raids were conducted at Gajraula and it was revealed that Nazakat is a hard core criminal and he had been shot at by UP Police and thus he kept changing his whereabouts, bikes and mobile numbers very frequently, " the DCP said.

Nazakat was finally apprehended in a rented house in the Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad neighbourhood.

During his interrogation, he admitted to selling stolen or kidnapped mobile phones to a buyer named Sameer.

"Upon his instance, the receiver Sameer was also arrested. Further, upon instance of both the accused persons, four bikes and 13 mobile phones were recovered and 10 cases registered in Delhi have been worked out, " said the DCP.

"Further efforts are being made to nab his associate, who is on the run, " the DCP added.—Inputs from Agencies