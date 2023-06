Jaipur: On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress administration in Rajasthan, stating that the accused would have been hanged by now had the government established a special court in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Shah mentioned the matter at his rally in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where it occurred a year ago.

On June 28 of last year, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men who had accused him of disrespecting Islam on social media.—Inputs from Agencies